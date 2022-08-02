BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $32.64 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.5% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 460,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,884,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,224,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,726,000 after buying an additional 35,530 shares during the period. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 214,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,322,000 after buying an additional 9,022 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $412.20. The company had a trading volume of 298,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,278,441. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $393.16 and a 200-day moving average of $420.63.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

