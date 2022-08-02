BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PWR. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Quanta Services by 3.0% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 16,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.08.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE PWR traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $137.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,523. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.31 and a 52-week high of $146.84.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

