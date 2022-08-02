BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTX. Argus increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Vertical Research lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.30.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.70. The stock had a trading volume of 39,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,278,431. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.