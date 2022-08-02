BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.17 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,228 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.1% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.98. 29,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,657. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.18 and a 52-week high of $160.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.55.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

