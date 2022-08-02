BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,204 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $646,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics Stock Down 0.8 %

SYNA stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.66. 1,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,826. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.66 and its 200-day moving average is $170.33. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $109.26 and a 12 month high of $299.39.

Insider Activity

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.65 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 34.97%. Synaptics’s revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $30,499.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,428.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $175,216.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,651 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,162.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $30,499.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,428.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SYNA shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.