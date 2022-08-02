BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,473,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $518,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $215.41. 11,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,657. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $188.89 and a one year high of $261.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.