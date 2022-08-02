BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,252,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,214 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,520,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,356 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,031,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,944,000 after acquiring an additional 584,001 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,660,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 520,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,608,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,121,000 after acquiring an additional 885,496 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.15. The stock had a trading volume of 20,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,200,872. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.29. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.07 and a 52-week high of $55.50.

