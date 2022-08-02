BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.99. 13,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,872. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.58.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

