BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 7,170 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,419 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in HP by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in HP by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HP Stock Down 2.5 %

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,175.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,175.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,219 shares of company stock worth $1,679,620. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HPQ stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.83. 131,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,014,351. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.96. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

