BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,998 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,876 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.79. 448,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,756,218. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $432.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $56,703.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $2,059,122.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,544 shares in the company, valued at $924,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $56,703.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,894 shares of company stock worth $8,904,644. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on META. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.70.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

