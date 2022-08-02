Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $12.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BHC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

BHC stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.95. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $30.01.

Institutional Trading of Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.31). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 649.29%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 22,255 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 296.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 248,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 145,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 59,478 shares in the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.