Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $12.00.
Several other brokerages have also commented on BHC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.67.
BHC stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.95. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $30.01.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 22,255 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 296.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 248,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 145,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 59,478 shares in the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
