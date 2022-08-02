Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Bausch Health Companies has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.31). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 649.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. On average, analysts expect Bausch Health Companies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

Shares of BHC stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.69. The company had a trading volume of 317,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300,735. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $30.01.

Institutional Trading of Bausch Health Companies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,225,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,653,000 after purchasing an additional 335,045 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 24.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,564,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,750,000 after purchasing an additional 304,429 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 903.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,153,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,789 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 330.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 414,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 527,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BHC. StockNews.com lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

About Bausch Health Companies

(Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.