Barden Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Lear by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lear by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Lear by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lear from $163.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lear from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.27.

In other Lear news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total value of $359,337.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,387.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total value of $359,337.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,949 shares in the company, valued at $263,387.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $785,259.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,129,959.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,797,188 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LEA opened at $151.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.53. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $118.38 and a twelve month high of $195.43.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Lear had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.85%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

