Barden Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,640 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,444,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,830,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,710 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,321,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,820,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $90,864,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,157,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $651,970,000 after buying an additional 366,672 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRC shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $194.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.33.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $162.38 on Tuesday. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $133.37 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

