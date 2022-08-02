Barden Capital Management Inc. Purchases 16 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $891.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $726.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $843.16. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $620.57 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total value of $2,527,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $14,541,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,989 shares of company stock worth $30,073,729. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Tesla from $1,108.00 to $949.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $801.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Tesla from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $859.38.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

