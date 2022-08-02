Barden Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Stock Performance

NYSE:BC opened at $80.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $108.51.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BC shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.58.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

See Also

