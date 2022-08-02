Barden Capital Management Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up 1.6% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,006,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $632,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,241,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $109.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.73. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $98.54 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $1,360,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,836,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,604 shares of company stock worth $4,540,199 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.60.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

