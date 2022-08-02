Barden Capital Management Inc. Buys 138 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,378 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,914,460,000 after acquiring an additional 564,493 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,234,635,000 after acquiring an additional 669,616 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,666 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $2,689,030,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.64, for a total value of $420,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,336,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,657,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.64, for a total transaction of $420,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,336,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,288,627 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock opened at $182.98 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $182.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.65, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.90 and a 200 day moving average of $189.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Roth Capital raised shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.51.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.