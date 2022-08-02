Barclays Cuts Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $131.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANETGet Rating) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from $138.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen raised their target price on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.26.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $117.61 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $85.18 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.67. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANETGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $366,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,518,801. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total transaction of $693,627.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $366,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,100 shares in the company, valued at $28,518,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 523,272 shares of company stock valued at $53,973,592. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

