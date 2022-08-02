Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Bank Hapoalim B.M. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of BKHYY opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.90.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

