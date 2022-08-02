Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Bought by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 255,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $8,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bandwidth by 270.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAND. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bandwidth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

In other Bandwidth news, COO Anthony Bartolo purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,105 shares of company stock worth $22,113. 5.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,803. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.64. Bandwidth Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $131.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.13. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

