Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Purchased by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,938 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBVA. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 22.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 12,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 23,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 71,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 31,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.70) to €6.20 ($6.39) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.60) to €6.00 ($6.19) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.19) to €5.80 ($5.98) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.22.

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

