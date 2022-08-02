Bally’s (BALY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.20. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $548.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Bally’s’s quarterly revenue was up 185.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bally’s to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bally's Stock Down 0.8 %

Bally’s stock opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Bally’s has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $55.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bally's

BALY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Bally’s from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities began coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Bally’s from $49.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Bally’s during the first quarter worth $712,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 92.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 12,973 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s during the first quarter worth $853,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 267.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 20,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Bally's Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

Featured Stories

