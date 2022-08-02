Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 62.89% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 million. On average, analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Trading Up 0.3 %

BCSF opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.14. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Bain Capital Specialty Finance

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 82,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

