Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,658 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $7,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $841,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Baidu by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Baidu from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.06.

Baidu Price Performance

Baidu Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $135.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.30. The company has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.70. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.62 and a 12-month high of $182.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

