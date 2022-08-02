Baader Bank Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €140.00 Price Target

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €140.00 ($144.33) target price by Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €170.00 ($175.26) price target on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($134.02) target price on Sixt in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($154.64) target price on Sixt in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($144.33) target price on Sixt in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($154.64) target price on Sixt in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

ETR:SIX2 traded up €0.10 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €119.00 ($122.68). 15,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €113.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of €126.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90. Sixt has a 1 year low of €95.20 ($98.14) and a 1 year high of €170.30 ($175.57).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

