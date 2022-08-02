B. Riley Increases Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $112.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $100.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.28% from the stock’s previous close.

CELH has been the topic of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Stock Up 11.1 %

CELH opened at $98.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.33. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $110.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.97 and a beta of 1.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.27 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s revenue was up 166.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $382,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,787.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $382,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,787.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,396,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $8,382,850. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Celsius by 1,187.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Celsius by 17.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Celsius by 124.6% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 131,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after buying an additional 72,844 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Celsius by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Celsius by 100.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.