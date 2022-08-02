B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
B. Riley Financial Stock Performance
RILY stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.14. 256,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 1.85. B. Riley Financial has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $91.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.28.
B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $205.59 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 15.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,492,000 after buying an additional 30,416 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at $68,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 22.8% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 35.3% in the second quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 21,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
B. Riley Financial Company Profile
B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on B. Riley Financial (RILY)
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Will Economics Push AUD to the Top of the Currency World?
Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.