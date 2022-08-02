B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

RILY stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.14. 256,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 1.85. B. Riley Financial has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $91.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.28.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $205.59 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Thomas J. /Adv Kelleher purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.14 per share, for a total transaction of $230,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,902. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Daniel Asher purchased 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $853,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,262,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,619,652.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas J. /Adv Kelleher acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.14 per share, with a total value of $230,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,902. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 116,408 shares of company stock worth $5,677,996 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 15.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,492,000 after buying an additional 30,416 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at $68,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 22.8% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 35.3% in the second quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 21,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

