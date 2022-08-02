B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Director Purchases $1,303,250.00 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) Director Randall E. Paulson bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,303,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 210,907 shares in the company, valued at $10,994,581.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,531. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.28. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $91.24.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -231.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B. Riley Financial

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 289.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial in the second quarter worth $68,000. 59.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.