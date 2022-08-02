AXPR Hits One Day Volume of $64,798.00 (AXPR)

AXPR (AXPR) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. AXPR has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $64,798.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AXPR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, AXPR has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,300.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004397 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00132127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00032618 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

AXPR (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official. The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io. The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire.

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AXPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

