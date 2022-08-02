Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Axonics from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Axonics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.63.

Axonics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $66.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.48. Axonics has a one year low of $38.41 and a one year high of $79.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.83 and a beta of 0.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. Axonics had a negative net margin of 41.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Axonics will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics news, Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axonics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Axonics by 64.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 401.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Further Reading

