Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 41.28%. The firm had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Axonics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $66.66 on Tuesday. Axonics has a fifty-two week low of $38.41 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.48.

Get Axonics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXNX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Axonics from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Axonics from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Axonics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.86.

Insider Activity at Axonics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axonics

In related news, Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,761 shares in the company, valued at $885,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Axonics by 21.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 714,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,750,000 after acquiring an additional 128,172 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Axonics during the first quarter worth about $412,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Axonics by 13.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Axonics during the first quarter worth about $1,608,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Axonics by 64.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axonics

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.