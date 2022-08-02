AXIS Token (AXIS) Market Cap Hits $3.28 Million

AXIS Token (AXIS) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One AXIS Token coin can now be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, AXIS Token has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar. AXIS Token has a total market cap of $3.28 million and $935.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,912.27 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003799 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002231 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00127254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00031373 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004369 BTC.

About AXIS Token

AXIS Token is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,303,188 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi.

AXIS Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXIS Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXIS Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AXIS Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

