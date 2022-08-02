Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON) Declares Dividend of $0.14

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Avon Protection Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of LON AVON opened at GBX 1,043 ($12.78) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55. The company has a market cap of £315.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51. Avon Protection has a 12 month low of GBX 860 ($10.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,950 ($36.15). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,031.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,118.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on AVON shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.38) target price on shares of Avon Protection in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,015 ($12.44) target price on shares of Avon Protection in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

About Avon Protection

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

