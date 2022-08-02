Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.16

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 19500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Avivagen Trading Down 13.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.50 million and a P/E ratio of -1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.21.

Avivagen Company Profile

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr.

