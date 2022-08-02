AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Short Interest Update

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,300 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the June 30th total of 409,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 172,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AVITA Medical

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 2,093.3% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.96% of the company’s stock.

AVITA Medical Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of RCEL traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,028. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average is $7.12. The stock has a market cap of $158.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.96 and a quick ratio of 13.68. AVITA Medical has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $21.21.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical ( NASDAQ:RCEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.02). AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 26.41% and a negative net margin of 89.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 million. Equities analysts anticipate that AVITA Medical will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

