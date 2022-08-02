Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Issues Earnings Results

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $15.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.13 by $3.81, RTT News reports. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 635.44%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Avis Budget Group Trading Down 0.5 %

CAR traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.09. 1,618,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,647. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $74.26 and a 12-month high of $545.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.19 and a 200 day moving average of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.12.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $189.90 per share, with a total value of $4,937,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 422,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,164,765.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 83,734 shares of company stock valued at $14,792,435 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,369,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAR. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $238.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.40.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

