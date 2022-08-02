Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) is Sargent Investment Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sargent Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,801 shares during the quarter. Avid Bioservices accounts for 3.9% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned about 1.22% of Avid Bioservices worth $15,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDMO. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 22,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $398,369.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 7,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $121,119.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $565,680.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 22,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $398,369.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,138 shares of company stock valued at $840,764. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDMO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.85. 5,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,880. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average of $17.27. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $34.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.20 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 106.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avid Bioservices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

