Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 602 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,803 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,013,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,610 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,080,248,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,029,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405,750 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Intel to a “negative” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.55. The firm has a market cap of $151.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $35.24 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

