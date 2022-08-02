Aviance Capital Partners LLC Purchases 316 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $85.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.91. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.