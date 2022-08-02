Aviance Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 181.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,596 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 16.0% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 21.5% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $70,826,000 after purchasing an additional 54,116 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 22.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 16.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 27.2% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $237.70 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $282.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $1,692,331.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $1,692,331.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,870.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,955 shares of company stock valued at $7,296,828. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

