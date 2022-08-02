Aviance Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXH. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PXH opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $23.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.04.

