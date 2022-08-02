Aviance Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 125.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHB opened at $48.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.32. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.