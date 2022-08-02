Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $749,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 247.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $59.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

