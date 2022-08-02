Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AGR. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE AGR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.82. 444,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,882. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $55.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.91.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Avangrid had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 4.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 385.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

