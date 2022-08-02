Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Short Interest Up 48.8% in July

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the June 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Avalon Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AWX opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.15. Avalon has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avalon had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

See Also

