Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Short Interest Up 34.6% in July

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the June 30th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Avalon Advanced Materials Price Performance
AVLNF stock opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. Avalon Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11.
About Avalon Advanced Materials
