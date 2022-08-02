Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Short Interest Up 34.6% in July

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the June 30th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Avalon Advanced Materials Price Performance

AVLNF stock opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. Avalon Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

