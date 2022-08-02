Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $257.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.73.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $239.98. The company had a trading volume of 11,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,719. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

