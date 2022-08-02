Autohome (ATHM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Autohome to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Autohome had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Autohome to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Autohome Price Performance
ATHM stock opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. Autohome has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $52.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.09.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on ATHM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CLSA raised shares of Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.30 to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autohome currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.69.
Autohome Company Profile
Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.
