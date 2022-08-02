Aurox (URUS) Trading Up 13.7% Over Last 7 Days

Aurox (URUS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 1st. One Aurox coin can now be purchased for approximately $20.38 or 0.00089086 BTC on exchanges. Aurox has a total market capitalization of $10.64 million and approximately $274,643.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aurox has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aurox

URUS is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox.

Aurox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurox using one of the exchanges listed above.

